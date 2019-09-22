St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Bopp Chapel
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bopp Chapel
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Capra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Capra


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. Capra Obituary

Capra, Richard D.

was born September 21, 1932 died peacefully surrounded by loved ones September 19, 2019. Dick is lovingly remembered by Sally Spencer Capra, his children Shari DeNapoli, Karen Capra, and Michael and Kelli Capra and his grandchildren Sarah DeNapoli Wedmark, Nick DeNapoli, Christian Capra, Jack Peeler and Kate Capra.He is also lovingly remembered by his step children Michael and Tricia Bottom and Sarah and Stuart Jaeger and their children Jack and Grace Jaeger and Taylor, Jordan and Lindsey Bottom. He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Arnold Capra.

He was a successful business leader, an avid golfer, had a sharp wit and loved to travel. His favorite destination was St Croix, USVI.

Services: Visitation will be at 10:00, service at 11:00. Monday September 23, Bopp Chapel, Kirkwood, MO. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or Boystown.org

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now