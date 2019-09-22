|
|
Capra, Richard D.
was born September 21, 1932 died peacefully surrounded by loved ones September 19, 2019. Dick is lovingly remembered by Sally Spencer Capra, his children Shari DeNapoli, Karen Capra, and Michael and Kelli Capra and his grandchildren Sarah DeNapoli Wedmark, Nick DeNapoli, Christian Capra, Jack Peeler and Kate Capra.He is also lovingly remembered by his step children Michael and Tricia Bottom and Sarah and Stuart Jaeger and their children Jack and Grace Jaeger and Taylor, Jordan and Lindsey Bottom. He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Arnold Capra.
He was a successful business leader, an avid golfer, had a sharp wit and loved to travel. His favorite destination was St Croix, USVI.
Services: Visitation will be at 10:00, service at 11:00. Monday September 23, Bopp Chapel, Kirkwood, MO. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or Boystown.org
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019