Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
8:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Mattis Rd.
Richard D. Cassoutt

Richard D. Cassoutt Obituary

Cassoutt, Richard D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy Cassoutt (nee Kettenbach); loving father of Christopher Cassoutt; dear brother of Craig Cassoutt, Michelle Evering, Karen Agnew and Kirk Cassoutt; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, October 29, 8:45 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church (Mattis Rd.) for 9:15 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to H.E.R.O.S. Care, greatly appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
