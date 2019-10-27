|
Cassoutt, Richard D.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy Cassoutt (nee Kettenbach); loving father of Christopher Cassoutt; dear brother of Craig Cassoutt, Michelle Evering, Karen Agnew and Kirk Cassoutt; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, October 29, 8:45 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church (Mattis Rd.) for 9:15 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to H.E.R.O.S. Care, greatly appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019