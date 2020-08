Hacker, Richard D.

Passed away on August 22, 2020. Beloved husband of June Hacker (nee Bartz); loving father of Tim (Laura) Hacker, Lisa (Scott) Saberton and Kim Becker; cherished grandfather of Justin, Brooke, Corey (Chelena), Christine and Courtney; dear brother of Katherine (the late Norman) Dvorak. Services: No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, Rich asks that you cherish your family and give them hugs just as he did. A Kutis South County service.