Ottersbach,, Richard D. passed away on Monday April 13, 2020 after a valiant battle with leukemia. Loving son of Marion (and the late Don) Ottersbach. Loving brother of Christine (David) Schelin and Mary (David) Overstreet. Dear nephew of Evelyn (and the late Robert) Farrar. Dear cousin of Robert Farrar, Janice Devereux, Peggy and Vincent Ottersbach. Dear friend to many. Richard was a member of the Teamsters Local 682, an active participant for over 20 years in the World War II Historic Reenactment Society. A graduate of McCluer Class of 1975 and dedicated to the craft of scale modeling. Rich loved music and Monte Python and will be sorrowfully missed by all. Services: Private services were held. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. A HUTCHENS service.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020.