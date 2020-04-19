Ottersbach, Richard D. passed away on Monday April 13, 2020 after a valiant battle with leukemia. Loving son of Marion (and the late Don) Ottersbach; loving brother of Christine (David) Schelin and Mary (David) Overstreet; dear nephew of Evelyn (and the late Robert) Farrar; dear cousin of Robert Farrar, Janice Devereux, Peggy and Vincent Ottersbach; dear friend to many. Richard was a member of the Teamsters Local 682, an active participant for over 20 years in the World War II Historic Reenactment Society. A graduate of McCluer Class of 1975 and dedicated to the craft of scale modeling. Rich loved music and Monte Python and will be sorrowfully missed by all. Services: Private services were held. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. A HUTCHENS service.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.