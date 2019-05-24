St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wetzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Wetzel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard D. Wetzel Obituary
Wetzel, Richard D. Ph.D. Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Arnola Rae Mickey Wetzel (nee Reinitz); loving father of James (Dr. Laura) and Robert (Carrie) Wetzel; cherished grandfather of Anna Ruth and Kaitlyn Rae Wetzel; dear brother of Patricia (John) Howard, identical twin Robert (Barbara) Wetzel, Ann (John) Turner, and Donnabelle (the late Lee) Miller; dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Services: Funeral service Tuesday, May 28th, 10:00 am at Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 S. Kirkwood Rd. 63122. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. Memorial contributions may be made to Behavioral Health Response of St. Louis or Concordia Lutheran Church. Visitation at Bopp Chapel, Monday, May 27th, 3-7:00 pm. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now