Wetzel, Richard D. Ph.D. Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Arnola Rae Mickey Wetzel (nee Reinitz); loving father of James (Dr. Laura) and Robert (Carrie) Wetzel; cherished grandfather of Anna Ruth and Kaitlyn Rae Wetzel; dear brother of Patricia (John) Howard, identical twin Robert (Barbara) Wetzel, Ann (John) Turner, and Donnabelle (the late Lee) Miller; dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Services: Funeral service Tuesday, May 28th, 10:00 am at Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 S. Kirkwood Rd. 63122. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. Memorial contributions may be made to Behavioral Health Response of St. Louis or Concordia Lutheran Church. Visitation at Bopp Chapel, Monday, May 27th, 3-7:00 pm. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 24, 2019