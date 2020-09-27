1/1
Richard Dale "Big Rich" Baseler
Baseler, Richard Dale "Big Rich"

92, peacefully entered into heaven September 19, 2020.

Rich was a proud patriot and served in the US Navy Seabees in WWII. Upon his discharge he attended Rolla School of Mines and furthered his studies at Wash U and Purdue U earning his degree in Engineering. He had a long career in Refrigeration Engineering becoming renowned in his field.

He is survived by his sister Edna Speidel, his wife of 37 years, Barbara (nee Gyorog) and six children, Judith (Dr. Jose) Ramirez, Kathleen (Dennis) Lammlein, Marian (John) Stack, Richard M. Baseler, Daniel (Julie) Baseler and Angelica Baseler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emily Taft and Benedict Baseler, his first wife, Mary Jo (nee McGuire), and his grandson Benjamen Glover.

Services: He generously donated his body to Saint Louis University. A celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. View full obituary at kutisfuneralhomes.com





Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
