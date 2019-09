Jackson, Richard D.

born May 17, 1933 to Irene and Waldo, bother Wally preceded him in death. Richard passed away peacefully after his courageous battle with cancer. Friend to many, Bombay loving avid card player, tenor and designer.

Services: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Sept. 13, 2019; 10:30 AM, meet at 10:15 behind the administration building.