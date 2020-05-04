Ballard, Richard Daniel Mr. Richard Daniel Ballard, age 71, of Hoschton passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family, after a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease for over 14 years. Private Graveside Services will be held at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Mr. Ballard was born October 6, 1948 to the late Daniel Ambrose & Edith Marie Ballard in East St. Louis, Illinois. A Veteran of the United States Army, he proudly served his country from 1969-1975, earning the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. Mr. Ballard was a founding partner, President & CEO of Premier Anesthesia, a subsidiary of Jackson Healthcare. He was also a member of North Point Community Church in Alpharetta. Mr. Ballard is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rena Leah Reames Ballard of Hoschton; children, Regina Lynn & Todd Owens of Winder, Brock Daniel Ballard of Hoschton and Bryan Christopher & Becky Ballard of Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Meaghan & Sean Mooney, Hunter & Emma Ballard and Ashley Ballard; great-grandchild, Oliver Ryan Mooney; siblings, Patti Marie Ballard & Douglas Joyce of Broomfield, Colorado and Sandra Lynn Ballard & Joseph Castelli of Houston, Texas; and many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Society, www.lbda.orgonate. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 4, 2020.