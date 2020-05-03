Richard Dean Pozzini
Pozzini, Richard Dean fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Dean was the beloved son of the late Richard and Janet (nee' Gould) Pozzini; dearest brother of Mark (Cherie) and Craig (Karen); loving nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and a friend to many in his lifetime. Cherished godfather of Julia Pozzini. Services: A Celebration of Dean's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Sick and Elderly Program of The Hill in Dean's memory are greatly appreciated. For more info: www.hoffmeistercolonial.com


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
