St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bunda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Bunda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Bunda Obituary

Bunda, Richard E.

Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at age 86. Beloved husband for 54 years of Virginia Bunda; loving father of Janice and the late Thomas Bunda; dear son of the late Edwin and Hazel Bunda; dear brother of Shirley Marx (nee Bunda).

Mr. Bunda was a member of America Legion Post #555 and 40&8, for 50 years.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, August 27, 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m. with American Legion service at 7 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now