Bunda, Richard E.
Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at age 86. Beloved husband for 54 years of Virginia Bunda; loving father of Janice and the late Thomas Bunda; dear son of the late Edwin and Hazel Bunda; dear brother of Shirley Marx (nee Bunda).
Mr. Bunda was a member of America Legion Post #555 and 40&8, for 50 years.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, August 27, 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m. with American Legion service at 7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019