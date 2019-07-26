Richard E. "Rick" Hitt

Obituary
Hitt, Richard E. Rick July 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra F. Hitt; dear father and father-in-law of Jamie Steinbach (David) and Jenifer Caracciolo (Brian); dear Poppa of Jack, Max and Sadie Steinbach, Alana, Risa and Ava Caracciolo; dear son of the late Sam and the late Lillian Hitt; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Lanny Hitt (Maxine Horwitz (Steve)) and Alan Hitt (Karen); dear son-in-law of the late Sol and the late Mollie Daniels; dear brother-in-law of Bruce Daniels; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Rick's greatest pleasure was to spend time with his beloved grandchildren. Family was of utmost importance to him. Services: Funeral service Sunday, July 28th, 2:00 p.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Blvd. No visitation prior to service. Interment Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, White Road. Rick was a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, who excelled at creativity and writing. Rick was a member of Congregation B'nai Amoona and served as an officer and member of its Board of Directors, a member of the BJC Lumina Project and a dedicated volunteer at the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry. Memorial contributions preferred to Evelyn's House or Congregation B'nai Amoona. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 26 to July 28, 2019
