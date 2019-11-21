Inman, Richard E.

84, passed away in St. Louis on Mon., Nov. 18. Preceding him death are his parents, Dolly & John, and a sister, Kayleen Isenhardt. He leaves his wife, Mary Jo "Jo" Inman; two sons, Richard (Cheri) and John; 3 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Richard was employed as general manager for Koken Barber Supply, St. Louis, for 30 years.

His body was donated to science.

Services: Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL, Visitation Dec. 7, 11 a.m. Service at noon. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL