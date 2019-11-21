Richard E. Inman

Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. Will always remember good..."
    - Sue Leininger Calvin
Service Information
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL
62220
(618)-233-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows
Belleville, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows
Belleville, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Inman, Richard E.

84, passed away in St. Louis on Mon., Nov. 18. Preceding him death are his parents, Dolly & John, and a sister, Kayleen Isenhardt. He leaves his wife, Mary Jo "Jo" Inman; two sons, Richard (Cheri) and John; 3 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Richard was employed as general manager for Koken Barber Supply, St. Louis, for 30 years.

His body was donated to science.

Services: Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL, Visitation Dec. 7, 11 a.m. Service at noon. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.