Nolle, Richard E. Entered into Rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Nolle; loving father of Rick (Mary Ann) Nolle Jr., John F. Nolle and the late Jeanie Nolle and Kenneth Nolle; stepfather of Brenda (Rich) Dixon, Dean (Tammy) Haeusser and the late Kevin (survived by Laura) Haessuer; cherished grandpa of 18; great-grandpa of 33 and friend to many at Concord Baptist and First Baptist Fenton. Services: A Private service will be held Tuesday afternoon, at Wellspring Family Church. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 5, details to follow. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store