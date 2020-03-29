Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. Zemenick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Zemenick, Richard E. age 77, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born on September 24, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Carl and Hazel Zemenick. Richard was married 51 years to the love of his life Shirley Zemenick, whom he married on November 23, 1968. Richard was an exceptional man gifted in financial and investment advising. His knowledge of the investment markets was greatly appreciated by his clients and family alike. His compassion for those in need separated Richard from so many. He and Shirley have adopted families at Christmas, they have given money and supplies to help support students in their grandchildren's schools, they have always lended a hand to a neighbor, friend, or family member in need, and Richard has donated his expertise in investment portfolios to so many people. He served as Sailfish Point Board President for two terms. He has been a mentor, advisor, counselor, and source of support to all he has met at one time or another. But it was his love of his grandchildren that is his legacy. He was the biggest fan of Mady, Jack, Connor, Emma, Will, and Nick. A day didn't go by without a phone call to his grandchildren. He lived for their visits, inventing silly games and taking them on golf cart rides. Left to honor and remember Richard's love are: his wife, Shirley; daughters, Kelli (Bill) Dungan of Michigan and Lynn (Rob) Shank of Cincinnati; six grandchildren, Mady, Jack, Connor, Emma, Will, and Nick; sister, Mary Chesley; brother, Jim (Marge) Zemenick; sisters-in-law, Jane Warren and Pat (Butch) Auer; nieces and nephews, David, Susan, Kenneth, Carrie, Elizabeth, Becky, Kathryn, Anne, Jess, and Meghan. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Nancy, nephew Andrew, and brother-in-law Mike. We are thankful Richard is pain-free and in-peace with our Heavenly Father. Services: A celebration of life in St. Louis, Missouri will be set later this year. Until then, we ask that you be like Richard and give of your time to the people around you. Remembrances may be sent to the Richard E. Zemenick Memorial Scholarship, care of Kelli Dungan, as it was Richard's expressed wish to continue supporting those less fortunate.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close