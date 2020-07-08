1/1
Richard Edward Adams
Adams, Richard Edward

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Beloved husband of Janet Marie Adams (nee Vie); dear father of Paul Matthew (Rose) Adams, Mark Edward (Stephanie) Adams and Dawn Kathleen (Brent) Huffman; grandfather of Eric (Elleana) Huffman, Kara Huffman, Ryan Huffman, Elena Huffman, Liam Huffman, Katy Huffman, Samantha Adams, Shane Adams and Amanda Adams; great-grandfather of Sophia Huffman; friend to all.

Services: Funeral Mass at Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield, Thursday, July 9th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or St. Louis University School of Medicine. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 8, 2020.
