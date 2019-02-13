Carr, Richard Edward Dick Sr. 78, of St. Louis, passed away on Tuesday, February 5. He was born on December 28, 1940 in St. Louis, Mo., son of the late William Joseph Carr and Marie Frances (Herrmann) Carr. On October 28, 1961 he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann (Sawitczki) Carr, his wife of 57 years. Survivors include Patricia and their four children: Richard Carr, Jr., Timothy (Christine), Cathleen Horst (Richard), Gregory (Cathy) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Dorothy Zak (Nicholas), brother William Carr, Sr. (Patricia) and nieces, nephews and friends. Dick donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. Service: A celebratory Mass will be held on March 2, 2019, at Cure' of Ars Church in Shrewsbury at 9:30 a.m. Contributions preferred to the Roman Catholic Foundation - Edward J. Auer Endowment Fund.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019