Wrausmann, Richard Edward

92, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on December 11. Beloved Husband of the late Mary Margaret Wrausmann (nee Thomas) for more than 50 years; Dear Father of Vickie Wrausmann Gray and Tom Wrausmann (Valerie); Dear Grandfather of Dorothy and Veronica Wrausmann and Elizabeth Gray; Dear Brother of Ruth Wrausmann Rangel; Dear Uncle of Christine Rangel Hollenberg of Houston, Texas; Dear Uncle of Christopher Galyer of London, England; Dear Cousin of Harriet Travilla Reynolds of Norfolk, Virginia and friend to many.

Richard's parents were Hilda Kellmann Wrausmann and Elmer C. Wrausmann. Richard graduated from Beaumont High School in St Louis. After graduation he served in the Army Medical Corps in El Paso, Texas during WWII. He subsequently received his Bachelor's Degree from Washington University and an MBA from Syracuse University in New York. He finished his career as general credit manager of Consolidated Aluminum Corporation in St. Louis.

Richard was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion in University City and later, St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Creve Coeur. He was a dedicated member of the Choir at both parishes. He loved to play duplicate & contract bridge (and often won!) Richard loved to travel with Mary, tend his gardens and was an ardent history and art buff. He was also a tropical fish enthusiast.

He and Mary, were tireless advocates for mental health awareness and he served as treasurer of the Missouri chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Missouri).

Services: Memorial visitation at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 808 N. Mason Rd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141, Saturday, December 21, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to NAMI St. Louis, 1810 Craig Rd., #124, St. Louis. MO 63146. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.