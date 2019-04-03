Johnson, Richard Dick Elmer passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born April 3, 1945 in St. Louis, formerly of St. Peters, retired to Table Rock Lake in Kimberling City. He is survived by his wife, Millie, his three children, Kim Steele (Kevin) of Denver, CO, Kirstin Hager (Christopher) of Rogersville, MO, and Eric of St. Charles, MO, and his 5 grandchildren. Services: A Memorial Service for Dick will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Glendale Christian Church, 2110 S. Blackman Road, Springfield, MO 65809. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. The service will be at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maranatha Bible Camp, 18131 Hwy WW, Everton, MO 65746.
