Baron, Richard Erwin May 12, 2019. Born July 30, 1924. Died in his sleep at age 94. Husband of Janet Goldenberg Robinson Baron for 51 years, and the late Geraldine Goldberg Baron. Father of Alan Jay Baron (Linda and the late Cynthia Wagner Baron), Ronald Bruce Baron (Gayla), Lori Ann Robinson Baron (Maria Linck), and Teri Lynn Baron Rosenblum (Michael). Grandfather of Joshua Baron (Carolyn), Jeremy Baron, Abbey Joy German (Andrew), and Dana Claire Rosenblum. Greatgrandfather of Coby Maxwell Baron. Dear brother and brotherin-law of the late Esther Baker (Nat). Dear brother-in-law of Larry and Gay Goldenberg and Ronald and Carol Goldenberg. Dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many. Richard graduated from University City High School and joined the military during World War II, where he served as a communication officer in the D-Day plus 90 operation. He returned from his service to attend Washington University and joined the family auto parts business, Missouri Parts Warehouse, for the rest of his career. He and his family are longtime members of Congregation B'nai Amoona. Richard was well known for his humor, his smile, and his ability to draw people to himself. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals, loved to sing, loved dancing, and enjoyed a fun party! He was blessed with many friends and a wonderful, caring family. Services: Funeral service Wednesday, May 15th, 10:00 a.m. at Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road. No visitation prior to service. Interment B'nai Amoona Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Rd., St. Louis, MO 63141 or to the Adult Day Center at the J, 2 Millstone Campus Dr., St. Louis, MO 63146. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 14, 2019