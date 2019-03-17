Garrett, Richard Eugene Rich was born June 8, 1944 to Eugene and Dorothea Garrett in St Louis, MO. Rich passed away Jan 29, 2019 and is survived by his wife Barbara, his daughters Marla and Kym, his stepchildren Crystal and Dustin, and his grandchildren Liam, Brigid, and Ella. Services: A celebration of life will be held April 13. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Battle Buddy Service Dogs at www.battlebuddyservicedogs.org or 816-298-7113.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019