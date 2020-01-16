Richard F. "Dick" Salamon

Salamon, Richard F. "Dick"

of St. Louis, MO, formerly Erie, PA, died 1/8, age 84. Husband of Carmelita (nee Caserta); father of Mark, Matthew (Ann), the late Joseph, Ellen Farrell, Robert; grandfather of Faith, Joseph, Dominic, Jacob, Lucy; brother of Margaret, Thomas (dec.), William (dec.)

Services: Visit. Sat. 1/18/2020 from 9 a.m. until time of mass at 10 a.m. at Seven Holy Founders (6737 S. Rock Hill Rd.) Interment Saints Peter & Paul. Donations to Cathedral Prep (225 W 9th St, Erie, PA 16501) or to St. Louis Univ. (1 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 63103) or St. Vincent DePaul chapter - Seven Holy Founders parish.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
