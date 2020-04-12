Pauls, Richard Franklin

(87) passed away in his sleep, Sunday morning, April 5, 2020 at his residence in Chesterfield, Missouri. He was born December 2, 1932 in Denver, Colorado to Franklin Pauls and Ida Mazelin.

Richard was a devoted husband and caring father. He is survived by his wife Darlene Pauls, his children, Crystal O'Brien and Eric Pauls, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mr. Pauls was owner/administrator of Parkside Towers Skilled Nursing Home after a single tour in the US Coast Guard and working as a Painter.