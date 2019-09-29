Richard G. Jaggie

Guest Book
  • "He was a fun uncle back in the day. He endured quite a bit..."
    - Ann (Jaggie) Schnell
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:45 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Obituary
Jaggie, Richard G.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Richard passed peacefully on September 25, 2019, Beloved 'Prince' to Anna Marie (Nuelle) Jaggie. Born in St. Louis on June 26, 1940. One of 9 children and dear son of the late John E. Jaggie and Laura V. (Fuldner) Jaggie. Richard was a father to 6 children, Kelly Jaggie, Joseph Jaggie, Michael (Patricia) Konersman, Mark (Cheryl) Konersman, Barbara (John) Charles, and Donna (Martin) Stephens. Dear Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend to Many.

Even through his long battle with brain cancer and several strokes, he was a kind and generous man who loved to laugh. He was known for his warm heart and his infamous sense of humor.

Services: Visitation Wednesday Oct. 2, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road). Funeral Thursday leaving 9:45 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
