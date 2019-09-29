Jaggie, Richard G.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Richard passed peacefully on September 25, 2019, Beloved 'Prince' to Anna Marie (Nuelle) Jaggie. Born in St. Louis on June 26, 1940. One of 9 children and dear son of the late John E. Jaggie and Laura V. (Fuldner) Jaggie. Richard was a father to 6 children, Kelly Jaggie, Joseph Jaggie, Michael (Patricia) Konersman, Mark (Cheryl) Konersman, Barbara (John) Charles, and Donna (Martin) Stephens. Dear Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend to Many.

Even through his long battle with brain cancer and several strokes, he was a kind and generous man who loved to laugh. He was known for his warm heart and his infamous sense of humor.

Services: Visitation Wednesday Oct. 2, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road). Funeral Thursday leaving 9:45 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.