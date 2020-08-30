Kamp, Richard G. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, August 21, 2020. Beloved son of the late Richard Sr. and Margaret Kamp; loving brother of Linda (Bob) Kamp Waugh, Valerie and Mark (Linda) Kamp; Laury Cewe, Phillip (Kathy), Robyn and David (Michelle) Kamp; dear uncle of Brian (Renata), Stephanie and Emily Kamp, Diana (James III) Jost, Nancy and Vanessa Kamp, Manfred and Madeline Cewe, Jacob (Kelley) and Jeffrey Kamp, Collin Berry-Kamp, Jack, Henry, Oliver and Eleanor Kamp; dear great-uncle of Marcela, Nolan, Mallory, James IV and August; dear cousin, nephew and friend.

Services: Private funeral Mass will be held due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of one's choice appreciated. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.