Skrivan, Richard GEORGE at the age of 92, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Laverne Gertrude Junge Skrivan; loving father of Tom Skrivan (Rose), Mick Skrivan (Kathy) and Jack Skrivan; dear grandfather of Brian, David and Kari; dear brother of Jim, Rose and the late Helen, Carol, Ed and Gail; uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. George and Laverne had been married 61 years. George had a distinguished career of 41 years with the University City Fire Department, retiring as Deputy Fire Chief in 1994. Services: A Memorial Mass will be conducted in the Fall season of 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 63132. Online condolences at www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
