Skrivan, Richard GEORGE at the age of 92, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Laverne Gertrude Junge Skrivan; loving father of Tom Skrivan (Rose), Mick Skrivan (Kathy) and Jack Skrivan; dear grandfather of Brian, David and Kari; dear brother of Jim, Rose and the late Helen, Carol, Ed and Gail; uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. George and Laverne had been married 61 years. George had a distinguished career of 41 years with the University City Fire Department, retiring as Deputy Fire Chief in 1994. Services: A Memorial Mass will be conducted in the Fall season of 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to Alzheimer's Association , 9370 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 63132. Online condolences at www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL