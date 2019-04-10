Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard George Take. View Sign

Take, Richard George November 16, 1936 - March 30, 2019. Rich was a loved uncle and cousin. He was also an accomplished artist. Having spent much of his career employed as a designer in the auto industry and in the advertising field, Rich can claim a number of accomplishments, including designing late 1950's Chevrolets and having his artwork accepted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. In addition, Rich designed numerous items for Anheuser-Busch and other national brands. Rich's talent as an artist and designer was only equaled by his sharp wit, intellect, and storytelling. He was treasured and will be very much missed by his nephews, Gregory Take and Stuart Take, their wives, a host of grand-nieces, and numerous cousins who all loved and adored him. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . Service: A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at Peace UCC Church, 204 East Lockwood, Webster Groves, MO 63119.

