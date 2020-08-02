1/1
Richard Glassey
1936 - 2020

Glassey, Richard "Dick"

83, of Chesterfield, MO then Lexington, NC passed away July 23, 2020 at Hospice of Davidson County.

Mr. Glassey was born September 11, 1936 in Franklin County, IL to Joseph Marion Glassey and Mildred Treat Glassey. Richard was a graduate of Washington University with a degree in Chemical Engineering and retired as President and owner of Glassey Homes. Mr. Glassey was a dedicated servant of Christ, volunteering hundreds of hours through the church, and especially in performing relief work in New Orleans for years after hurricane Katrina.

Surviving are his wife Cynthia McKee Glassey of the home; daughter Glenda Leonard (Eddie) of Lexington, NC; son Richard Glassey Jr. (Julie) of Lindenhurst, IL; sister Kathryn Godwin (Joseph); six grandchildren including Nicholas Leonard (Dhanishry), Adam Leonard (Megan), Meghan Leonard, Sarah Glassey, Annemarie Glassey, and Joseph Glassey; and sister-in-law Kathleen McKee Givens (David). He was preceded in death by his parents and brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Kay Glassey.

Memorials may be made to St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont Drive, Ballwin, MO 63011. Online condolences are welcome at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
Glenda so very to hear of your fathers passing. Prayers for you and your family.
Marsha Safrit
