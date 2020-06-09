Richard Grant Jennings
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jennings, Richard Grant

born to the late John and Mary Alice Jennings in St. Louis, Mo. September 23, 1941 and passed away May 28, 2020 at the age of 78. He is survived by his beloved wife Charlene of 58 years and their four children. Proud father of Rich (Shelly) Jennings, Kevin Jennings, Greg (Darla) Jennings and daughter Bridget Jennings. He's the cherished grandfather to Joseph (Mandy) Jennings, Jordyn (Chris) Tipton, Matthew (Stefany) Smithson, Nicole Worstel, Michael (Taylor)Jennings and Grant Jennings. He was the proudest great-grandpa to Makel, Landen, Kye, Aidyn, Talon, Zander, Penelope, Scarlett, Henry and Rosalind. Dad was a great brother to Jack Jennings, Jane Corbett, Genevieve (Gary) Moehler, Mary (Dick) James, Bill Jennings and Tom (Eleanor) Jennings; Our uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend;

Dick has lived in Bridgeton, Mo. since 1963 where he took great pride in being on the Park Board where he served as President for a time. He was instrumental in the purchase and development of nine park sites as well as ball parks, pools and a community center. Dick was very proud of being a member of I.B.E.W. Local #1 and was passionate about the importance of organized labor. He spoke frequently to anyone who would listen about all the benefits of being a union member. Dick truly loved his family and friends and always enjoyed spending time with them at "Our Country Place". Dick was at his happiest taking loved ones for boat rides, telling stories about nature and reminding everyone of the beauty of the ranch.

Services: No services at this time. www.colliersfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
(314) 298-1212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved