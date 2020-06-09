Jennings, Richard Grant

born to the late John and Mary Alice Jennings in St. Louis, Mo. September 23, 1941 and passed away May 28, 2020 at the age of 78. He is survived by his beloved wife Charlene of 58 years and their four children. Proud father of Rich (Shelly) Jennings, Kevin Jennings, Greg (Darla) Jennings and daughter Bridget Jennings. He's the cherished grandfather to Joseph (Mandy) Jennings, Jordyn (Chris) Tipton, Matthew (Stefany) Smithson, Nicole Worstel, Michael (Taylor)Jennings and Grant Jennings. He was the proudest great-grandpa to Makel, Landen, Kye, Aidyn, Talon, Zander, Penelope, Scarlett, Henry and Rosalind. Dad was a great brother to Jack Jennings, Jane Corbett, Genevieve (Gary) Moehler, Mary (Dick) James, Bill Jennings and Tom (Eleanor) Jennings; Our uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend;

Dick has lived in Bridgeton, Mo. since 1963 where he took great pride in being on the Park Board where he served as President for a time. He was instrumental in the purchase and development of nine park sites as well as ball parks, pools and a community center. Dick was very proud of being a member of I.B.E.W. Local #1 and was passionate about the importance of organized labor. He spoke frequently to anyone who would listen about all the benefits of being a union member. Dick truly loved his family and friends and always enjoyed spending time with them at "Our Country Place". Dick was at his happiest taking loved ones for boat rides, telling stories about nature and reminding everyone of the beauty of the ranch.

Services: No services at this time. www.colliersfuneralhome.com