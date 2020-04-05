Creason, Rev. Richard H.

age 79, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tues., March 31, 2020. Dear son of the late Hubert E. Sr. and Mildred Brown Creason; dear brother of the late Audrey C. Pheney, Hubert E. Creason Jr. and Kenneth L. Creason. Dear uncle to Patricia A. Ryan (Pete), James K. Pheney (Connie), Cheryl A. Haller (Ted), William K. Creason (Jennifer), Terry M. Creason (Janet), Brian S. Pheney (Sandy), Robin M. Magana (Robert), and the late Julie M. Pheney, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Born and raised in St. Louis, he was ordained on March 11, 1967, at the St. Louis Cathedral. Father Rich was a loving and dedicated servant to all of his parishes, with a special passion to connect with those battling challenges in their communities. He was appointed to serve the Archdiocesan Human Rights Office. He earned a Master's Degree in Urban Studies from Washington University in St. Louis. He became one of the founding fathers of Metropolitan Congregations United. He retired as Pastor of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in 2016. Father Rich was proud of his Irish heritage, an awesome homilist, writer, avid reader, world traveler and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved St. Louis City, it's people and history. He especially loved sharing a meal with family and friends. Our beloved uncle and friend will be greatly missed.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3519 North 14th Street, St. Louis, MO 63107. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS