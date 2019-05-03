Edwards, Richard H. April 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Sharon Edwards of 53 years. Dear father of Jeffrey (Stephanie Poger) Edwards and Lori (Steve) Lander; loving grandfather of Seth and Chase Edwards, and Carly, Lexie and Haley Lander; dear son of the late Gertrude Edwards; beloved brother-in-law of Jim (Masako Maupin) Glickman. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Richard was a genuine force with a huge heart and touched the lives of everyone who met him. His greatest love in life was being with his family. Services: Graveside service Sunday, May 5, 11:00 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Contributions in his memory may be made to Girls in the Know, 20 South Sarah Street, St. Louis, MO 63108 (www.girlsintheknow.org) or to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 3, 2019