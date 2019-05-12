Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard H. Prickett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Prickett, Richard H. of Saint Peters, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 82. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Agnes Prickett. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Catherine Prickett; children, Lisa Caimi, Edward Prickett, Matt Pricket, and Christopher Prickett; stepson, Ned Maxwell; brother, George (Marilyn) Prickett; grandchildren, Alexis Bennett, Amber Maxwell, Jacob Prickett, Rachel Prickett, Ian Prickett, Adam Prickett, and Galaxy Prickett; one great-grandchild on the way; one niece, two nephews, and many dear and cherished friends. Richard had a successful career with McDonnell Douglas that spanned over 24 years. During his time there, he held various managerial positions in the engineering department, and worked on the C-17 and the Harpoon. He traveled abroad for the company many times to conduct foreign sales. In his free time, Richard loved to read, solve crossword puzzles, play bridge and golf. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2 Seton Ct., St Charles, MO 63303, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Visit





