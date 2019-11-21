Richard Henry Burr (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
St Lucas United Church-Christ
11735 Denny Rd
Sappington, MO 63126
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lucas UCC
11735 Denny Road
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lucas UCC
11735 Denny Road
Obituary
Burr, Richard Henry Jr.

husband of the late Marian Burr (néee Sanders) passed away peacefully on 11/16/2019.

Born 11/02/1930 in St. Louis, MO. He was a proud Captain for the USAF, serving as a Nuclear Weapons Officer. Lived in St. Louis, New York, New Mexico, France, Crestwood, Australia, and

Kirkwood. Worked for Mallinckrodt Chemical and Monsanto

International.

Richard was loved by children: Julia Burr, Amy Richards (Curt), and the late Richard J. Burr (Frances); grandchildren: Joshua Burr, Curtis Richards, Kyle Richards, and Grayson Burr.

His life was a testimony to God's goodness and grace, and inspirational to all who knew him. He cherished his time with his beloved, Marian, dear family, and friends from across the globe.

Services: Visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. memorial service, and burial on 11/23 at St. Lucas UCC, 11735 Denny Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Benevolence Fund at St. Lucas or a .


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019
