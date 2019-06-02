|
Cahill, Richard J. Thursday, May 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara L. Cahill; father of Susan (Donald) Baerveldt, the late Richard Cahill Jr., John Cahill and Michael (Susan) Cahill; dear brother of Judy (the late Bob) Rugraff and the late Daniel (Carolyn) Cahill and the late Gordon (Betty) Feldhaus; dear son of the late Richard F. and Gertrude Cahill; dear grandfather of Katie and Kelly Baerveldt. He was a devoted husband, father, father-in-law, uncle, brother, grandfather and friend to many. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 4, 9:30 a.m. to St. John The Baptist Catholic Church (4200 Delor, 63116) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 2 to June 3, 2019