Jamboretz, Richard J.

91, Beloved husband of the late Wilma L.; beloved father of Steven (Carol) Jamboretz, Taria K. (David) Schweiss, Joetta L. (Randy) Denny, and the late Cynthia Marler; dear grandfather of Andrea (Clay) Mayberry, Zachary and Lauren Schweiss, and Kylie Gendron, Jeremy and Kayce Denny, Angela (Jim) Nickles, Amy (Wayne) Ferrell, and Jamie (Robin) Whitford; dear brother of Madge Potrezboski and late siblings Helen Evans, Agnes Jamboretz, Caroline Stone, Gertrude Jamboretz, Raymond Jamboretz, Frank Jamboretz, and John Jamboretz. Dear great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Memorials to the .

Services: Visit Thurs., 1/2 from 4-8 p.m. Service Fri., 1/3 at 1 p.m., both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois) Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.