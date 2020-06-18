Richard J. Kovach
Kovach, Richard J.

Asleep in Jesus on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at age 79. Beloved husband of Mary Kovach (nee Acey) for 58 years; beloved father of Mike (Crystal) Kovach and Steve (Becky) Kovach; loving grandfather of Alex, Kayla and Morgan Kovach; dear brother of John (Sharron) Kovach and Judy (John) Swier.

Richard was an employee with Ameren/Union Electric for 40+ years. He was a dear friend to many.

Services: Visitation Friday (6/19) at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 9907 Sappington Rd. (63128), from 11:00 a.m. to time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m., Friday. (Arrangements by John L. Ziegenhein & Sons)



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2020.
