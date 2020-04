Rahubka, Richard J.

Tues., April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Susan "Sue" Rahubka (nee Rawlings); dear brother of David (Florence) Rahubka; dear brother-in-law of Joyce Reddick, Bill Rawlings, Crit Rawlings, Jane Greenwell and the late Ethel Tatum; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Private graveside services were held and a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.

