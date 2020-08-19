Schreiber, Richard J., Sr.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Martha Mary Schreiber (nee Schumert); loving father of Richard (Sandy) Schreiber, Jr., Thomas (Kathleen) Schreiber, Sr., Anita (Rodney) Schnurr, Paul (Beth) Schreiber, David (Diane) Schreiber, Mary Schreiber and Lois (Sam) Malek; dearest grandfather of Kate, Rebecca, Jenna (Tim), Thomas, Jr. (Julia), Mike, Alex, Brooke, Sarah, Andrew (Stephanie), Ryan, Kelly, Agnes, Tyler and Stephen; dear great-grandfather of Will, Caroline, dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass and burial were private. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.