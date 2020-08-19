1/
Richard J. Schreiber Sr.
Schreiber, Richard J., Sr.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Martha Mary Schreiber (nee Schumert); loving father of Richard (Sandy) Schreiber, Jr., Thomas (Kathleen) Schreiber, Sr., Anita (Rodney) Schnurr, Paul (Beth) Schreiber, David (Diane) Schreiber, Mary Schreiber and Lois (Sam) Malek; dearest grandfather of Kate, Rebecca, Jenna (Tim), Thomas, Jr. (Julia), Mike, Alex, Brooke, Sarah, Andrew (Stephanie), Ryan, Kelly, Agnes, Tyler and Stephen; dear great-grandfather of Will, Caroline, dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass and burial were private. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
