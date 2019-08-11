Wall, Richard J.
82, surrounded by his family on Aug. 6, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 yrs. to Mary (nee Slagle) Wall; loving father of Michael (Paula) Wall and Sharon Wall; cherished grandfather of Angela (Nathan) Purvis, Kimberly Wall, and Emily Wall; dear cousin and friend of many. Memorial visitation, Sat., Aug. 17th, 10 a.m., until the time of the service 11 a.m. at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 13200 New Halls Ferry Rd., Florissant. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Richard to John Knox Presbyterian Church or the would be appreciated. On line guestbook www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com