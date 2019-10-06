Wildeisen, Richard J.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Sat., Sept. 28, 2019. Dear Husband of the late Norma J. Wildeisen (nee Rintoul); cherished Father and Father-in-law of Paul (Lisa) M. Wildeisen, Joan (David) Westhoff, James R. Wildeisen, Mary (Dan) Hoefle, and Karen Royer; Proud Grandfather of Nicole (Ben), Joshua, Nicholas, Noah, Matthew, Joseph, Jacqueline, Christopher, Claire, Carrie, and Andrew; dear Great-Grandfather of Noelle; dear Brother of Lois (Darrell) Waters. Our dear Uncle; Great-Uncle; Cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass Fri., Oct. 11, 10 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church, 230 Santa Maria Dr., Chesterfield, 63005. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 8115 Church Rd., 63147 ONLINE GUEST BOOK @ www.bucholzmortuary.com