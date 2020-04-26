Richard James Fitzgerald
1948 - 2020
Fitzgerald, Richard James 10/11/1948-4/23/2020 Beloved husband of Patricia Fitzgerald (nee Wegmann); loving father of Jeffrey B. and the late Michael J. Fitzgerald; dear grandfather of Annabelle R. Fitzgerald; dear son of the late Robert D. and Louise (nee Schopp) Fitzgerald; dear brother of Donald, Thomas (Tammy) and the late Shirley A. Fitzgerald; dear step-son of the late Duretta Fitzgerald; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, April 28, 12 Noon until 2 p.m. Services and interment are private. Memorials to The Backstoppers appreciated.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
28
Visitation
12:00 - 2:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
