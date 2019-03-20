Frye, Richard James Entered into rest on Friday, Mar. 8, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy Montgomery) for 69 years. Dear father of Donna (Bernie) Grote, Robert (Sandra) Frye and Steve (Ellen) Frye. Preceded in death by 2 daughters, Barbara (Paul) Brown and Margie (Dr. Jerry) Kock. He leaves 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Family in care of Hutchens-Stygar (St. Charles) www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019