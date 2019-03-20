Richard James Frye

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard James Frye.

Frye, Richard James Entered into rest on Friday, Mar. 8, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy Montgomery) for 69 years. Dear father of Donna (Bernie) Grote, Robert (Sandra) Frye and Steve (Ellen) Frye. Preceded in death by 2 daughters, Barbara (Paul) Brown and Margie (Dr. Jerry) Kock. He leaves 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Family in care of Hutchens-Stygar (St. Charles) www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Funeral Home
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.