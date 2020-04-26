Richard James "Dick" O'Mara
O'Mara, Richard James 'Dick' passed into eternity on April 23, 2020, at the age of 89, in the arms of Shirl, his loving wife of 63 years. Dick was the son of Jim and Ruth O'Mara and brother to Pat O'Mara (Joan) and a proud Army veteran. Dick was an avid motorcyclist and hot rod enthusiast. Dick built award winning custom cars, including the O'Mara-Eckholm Special he drove to a land speed record at Bonneville and membership in the 200 MPH Club. Dick was a toymaker as well. His hand painted, all steel toy trucks are treasured by friends and family, especially his nieces and nephews, Edmond Woestendiek, Rob Woestendiek (Nancy), Joe Barnard, Mike O'Mara (Annie), Tim O'Mara (Val), Susan Burks(David) and Kelly Kinnaman (Ken). Dick's family and friends will miss him deeply and will remember him always. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. on Wed., Apr. 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Concludes at Funeral Home.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
