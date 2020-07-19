Leininger, Richard 'Rick' John

of St. Louis, MO passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the age of 79.

Rick is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary (Eggemann) Leininger; his sister Lorraine Brennan; his brother, Jim Leininger; his children, Rick (Cathy) Leininger, Scott (Michelle) Leininger, Michele (Eddie) Hinrichs; 8 grandchildren; his beloved dog 'Miley', many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline Leininger. He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School class of 1959. He joined the Navy in 1961, where he was a Class A Sonar Tech. Rick enjoyed traveling the world in his early career as a Travel Director at Maritz. Rick later coached youth hockey for many years. He will always be remembered as the 'life' of the party.

Services: Funeral Service on Friday, July 24, 10am at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church. A military burial at Jefferson Barracks immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Fischer House at Jefferson Barracks.