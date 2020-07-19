1/1
Richard John "Rick" Leininger
Leininger, Richard 'Rick' John

of St. Louis, MO passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the age of 79.

Rick is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary (Eggemann) Leininger; his sister Lorraine Brennan; his brother, Jim Leininger; his children, Rick (Cathy) Leininger, Scott (Michelle) Leininger, Michele (Eddie) Hinrichs; 8 grandchildren; his beloved dog 'Miley', many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline Leininger. He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School class of 1959. He joined the Navy in 1961, where he was a Class A Sonar Tech. Rick enjoyed traveling the world in his early career as a Travel Director at Maritz. Rick later coached youth hockey for many years. He will always be remembered as the 'life' of the party.

Services: Funeral Service on Friday, July 24, 10am at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church. A military burial at Jefferson Barracks immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Fischer House at Jefferson Barracks.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
JUL
24
Burial
Jefferson Barracks
