Wegner, Richard John

Richard (Dick) John Wegner of Chesterfield, MO passed away on April 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Marian (nee Eime), children Kathy Gaal, Steve (Antonio Gragera) Wegner, Sarah (Brad) Hildebrand, granddaughters and great-granddaughters.

Dick retired after 38 years of service with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, AT&T, and Lucent Technologies. He was an avid model railroader.

An active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Chesterfield, he participated in church leadership, bible study, mission work and choir.

Dick will be remembered for his strong faith, loving caring spirit and positive influence on all he came in contact with.

A private burial will be held.