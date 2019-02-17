Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Joseph "Dick" Brady. View Sign

Brady, Richard Joseph Dick was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, February 10, 2019, joining his wife Patricia (Glennon) Brady and son Richard Joseph (Joe) Brady, Jr. Dick was born October 19, 1926 to Thomas and Alice (Dolly) Brady. Preceded in death by siblings Sr. Kathryn Mary Brady, CSJ, Phil (Dorothy) Brady, Alice (Charles) Sargent, Virginia (Kenneth) Bauer, and Jack (Jane) Brady. Survived by his children, Mary Pat (Ken) Souders, Eileen (Tim) Goeke, Peggy (Ben) Gathard, and Matt (Jackee) Brady; and grandchildren, Nick (Rosie) Gathard, Colleen (Jason) Conway, T.J. Goeke, Tom (Myra Bergman) Gathard, Lucy (Brian) McAfee, Benj (Ellen) Gathard, Patrick Goeke, Matthew Brady, Jr., Jack Gathard, Connor Brady, and Logan Brady; and 9 greatgrandchildren. Dick was an avid sports fan, especially cheering on his St. Louis Cardinals and attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. His love of music bonded his family together and was an integral part of his life. Dick was a member of the Order of the St. Louis Hiberians, participating as the Brady Bunch with family and friends in the St. Patrick's Dogtown Parade for the past 25 years. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and volunteered at Sherbrooke Nursing Home. Dick graduated from SLUH and Saint Louis University, then went on to work 35 years at Continental Insurance Company, and enjoyed his retirement while working at Grant's Farm. Never having met a stranger, he enjoyed family and friends at gatherings and social events (always being the last to leave); and in later years, he cherished his friendships at Our Lady of Life Retirement Community and the St. Louis Altenheim. Services: A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Catherine LaBoure Catholic Church, 9740 Sappington Road. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Louis Altenheim and Sisters of St. Joseph at Carondelet are appreciated.









Brady, Richard Joseph Dick was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, February 10, 2019, joining his wife Patricia (Glennon) Brady and son Richard Joseph (Joe) Brady, Jr. Dick was born October 19, 1926 to Thomas and Alice (Dolly) Brady. Preceded in death by siblings Sr. Kathryn Mary Brady, CSJ, Phil (Dorothy) Brady, Alice (Charles) Sargent, Virginia (Kenneth) Bauer, and Jack (Jane) Brady. Survived by his children, Mary Pat (Ken) Souders, Eileen (Tim) Goeke, Peggy (Ben) Gathard, and Matt (Jackee) Brady; and grandchildren, Nick (Rosie) Gathard, Colleen (Jason) Conway, T.J. Goeke, Tom (Myra Bergman) Gathard, Lucy (Brian) McAfee, Benj (Ellen) Gathard, Patrick Goeke, Matthew Brady, Jr., Jack Gathard, Connor Brady, and Logan Brady; and 9 greatgrandchildren. Dick was an avid sports fan, especially cheering on his St. Louis Cardinals and attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. His love of music bonded his family together and was an integral part of his life. Dick was a member of the Order of the St. Louis Hiberians, participating as the Brady Bunch with family and friends in the St. Patrick's Dogtown Parade for the past 25 years. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and volunteered at Sherbrooke Nursing Home. Dick graduated from SLUH and Saint Louis University, then went on to work 35 years at Continental Insurance Company, and enjoyed his retirement while working at Grant's Farm. Never having met a stranger, he enjoyed family and friends at gatherings and social events (always being the last to leave); and in later years, he cherished his friendships at Our Lady of Life Retirement Community and the St. Louis Altenheim. Services: A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Catherine LaBoure Catholic Church, 9740 Sappington Road. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Louis Altenheim and Sisters of St. Joseph at Carondelet are appreciated. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close