Kloecker, Richard Joseph M.D. Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Sunday June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Mary Kloecker, dear father of Julienne (Glenn) Abell, Suzanne (John) O'Donnell, Richard J. (Michelle) Kloecker Jr., and the late Charles Kloecker, dear grandfather of Jessica (Bradley), Benjamin, John Jr., Katherine (Jesse), Edward, R. J. III, and Sophia, dear great-grandfather of Rowan, Trevor, John III, Margaret, and Evelyn, dear brother of Robert (Jeanne) Kloecker, MD and Joseph (Joann) Kloecker, dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Sat., June 15 at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 1969 Dougherty Ferry Rd. Visitation at 10 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 13 to June 14, 2019