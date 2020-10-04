1/
Richard K. Koskei
Koskei, Richard K.

Promoted to Glory September 30, 2020, in Nakuru, Kenya after a valiant battle with cancer. Loving husband of Catherine (nee Joseph) Koskei. Loving father of Martin (Romana), Sheila, Kark & Peter. Beloved son of Samuel and Maria Koskei. Beloved brother of Diana Koskei Donovan of St. Louis, MO, Caroline Koskei, Vicky Koskei Kimutai and the late Gilbert Koskei. Beloved grandfather of Martin Jr, Joshua, and Sophie Marie. Beloved uncle, nephew, cousin, brother-in-law and friend.

Services: In Bahati, Kenya, October 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
