Kellett, Richard

Age 85, Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Richard was born December 11, 1934 to John and Rina Kellett in St. Louis, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Michael Kellett, brothers Dr. John (Kay) Kellett, Bill (Dorothy) Kellett, Lee Kellett and brother-in-law Ed Wania. Beloved husband for 63 years to Kathleen Kellett. Dearest Father of Peggy (Mark) Schmidt, John (Julie) Kellett, Patrick (Mary) Kellett, Maureen (John) Steurer, Dick (Theresa) Kellett, Mary (Tim) Rone and Karen (Glenn) McDermott. Loving Grandfather of 24 and great-grandfather of 8. Dear brother of Ruth Wania. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many.

Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a pipefitter and business agent of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562. Richard retired as President of North County Labor Legislative Club and was active with political campaigns, civic endeavors, Daily World Missionaries, White House Retreats and as an usher at St. Rose. He loved his time with the "Sunshine Boys", the pursuit of goals on behalf of his union brothers and sisters, but most especially he loved time and events spent with his family.

Services: Visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February, 19 at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 20 at St Rose Philippine Duchesne, Florissant. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Daily World Missions or 5 for the Fight.