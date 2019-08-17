Richard "Dick" Kunz

Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
730 S. Euclid St
Santa Ana, CA
Kunz, Richard "Dick"

born in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 9, 1934, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Fountain Valley, CA. He is survived by his loving daughters, Lisa Kendrick (Paul) and Kelly Kunz Rivas (Gabriel); four granddaughters, a grandson, and great-grandson. He is predeceased by his wife, Patricia, of 48 years, and daughter Jill Bray.

He served in the United States Air Force for 23 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel and completed four tours in Vietnam flying electronic warfare aircraft and B-52s. He is a fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and is a life member of the Military Officers of America Association and Disabled Veteran Association.

Dick was laid to rest at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, CA on Monday, August 12, 2019.

"May the Lord smile upon him graciously and may perpetual light shine upon him."
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019
